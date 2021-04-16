Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) Insider Michael Laurier Sells 168,000 Shares

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) insider Michael Laurier sold 168,000 shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £35,280 ($46,093.55).
LON:SYM opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.44 million and a PE ratio of -108.75. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61).
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile
