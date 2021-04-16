Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) Insider Michael Laurier Sells 168,000 Shares

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) insider Michael Laurier sold 168,000 shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £35,280 ($46,093.55).

LON:SYM opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.44 million and a PE ratio of -108.75. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

