Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 185.0% in March

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZPTAF shares. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.