Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 185.0% in March

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZPTAF shares. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

