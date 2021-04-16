Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,705 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123,400% compared to the average daily volume of 3 put options.

LEGH stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,365 shares of company stock valued at $406,192. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

