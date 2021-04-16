STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 2,955,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.