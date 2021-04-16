Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HREEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Stans Energy
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.