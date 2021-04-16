Short Interest in Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Expands By 166.7%

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.