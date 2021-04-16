Short Interest in Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Rises By 148.0%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MOCI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Modern Cinema Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

