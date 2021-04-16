Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Drops By 69.7%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KHRNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 299,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,015. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

