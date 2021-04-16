Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Rises By 74.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.0 days.

XNGSF stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

