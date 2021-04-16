Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Decreases By 53.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000.

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 6,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

