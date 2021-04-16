Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 73.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CUBXF remained flat at $$1.32 on Thursday. 17,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

