Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Drops By 70.4%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Creso Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,110. Creso Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

