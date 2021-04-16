Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.85 ($148.05).

SU opened at €135.04 ($158.87) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.96.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

