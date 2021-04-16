SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.73 ($151.45).

ETR SAP opened at €115.68 ($136.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

