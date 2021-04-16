Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

