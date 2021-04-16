Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €120.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €119.64 ($140.75) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.55.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.