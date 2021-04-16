Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 144.1% in March

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 402,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis lifted their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

