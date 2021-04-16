Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

