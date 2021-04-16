Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.32.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

