Richard Dennis Acquires 125,000 Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Richard Dennis bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

Shares of Proteome Sciences stock opened at GBX 5.03 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.89. Proteome Sciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

