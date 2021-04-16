Richard Dennis Acquires 125,000 Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Richard Dennis bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67).
Shares of Proteome Sciences stock opened at GBX 5.03 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.89. Proteome Sciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25.
