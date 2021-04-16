Reviewing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Xperi alerts:

This table compares Xperi and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41% ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59%

This table compares Xperi and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $280.07 million 8.36 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.69 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 3.23 $211.70 million $1.49 28.61

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xperi and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $35.91, suggesting a potential downside of 15.76%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Xperi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.