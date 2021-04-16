Reviewing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -9.72% -12.26% -8.44% Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

This table compares CareCloud and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $64.44 million 1.84 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -13.70 Dynatrace $545.80 million 28.09 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -102.36

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 57.47%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Risk & Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats CareCloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

