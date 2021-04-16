Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

TFI International stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

