RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €450.00 ($529.41) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €677.80 ($797.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €682.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €723.83. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

