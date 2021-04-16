RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $526.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

