Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 155.7% in March

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKUNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

RKUNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 17,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

