Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 155.7% in March

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RKUNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
RKUNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 17,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.