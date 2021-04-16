QASH (QASH) One Day Volume Hits $616,790.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $616,790.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

