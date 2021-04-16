Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lifted by Truist Securiti

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $390.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.30. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

