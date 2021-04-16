Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Boosted by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.