Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Decreased by Cormark

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$825.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

