Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Issued By Cormark

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LXE opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

