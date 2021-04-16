Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Synchrony Financial Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.24.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

