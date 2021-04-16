Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.