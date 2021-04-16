PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PURE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 11,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

