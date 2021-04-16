Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

PHAT stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

