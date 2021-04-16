Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $100,616.93 and $93.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00541966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.12 or 0.03390421 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

