PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post sales of $20.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 22,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,131. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $230.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

