PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 89.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

