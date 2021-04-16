Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 700,431 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,004. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

