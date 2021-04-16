Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -89.76% 12.00% 7.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 3.88 -$32.80 million $0.81 6.05

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.