OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

