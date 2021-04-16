Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of QQQX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 79,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

