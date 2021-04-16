Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSE JGH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,956. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

