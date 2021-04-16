Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5,547.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

