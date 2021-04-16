NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NOV reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 4,024,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,670. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NOV by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

