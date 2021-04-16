NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 280,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,538. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

