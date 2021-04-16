NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.
In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 280,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,538. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
