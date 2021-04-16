Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NRILY stock remained flat at $$31.34 on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

