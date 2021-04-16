NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $73.95 million and $2.58 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $157.86 or 0.00251014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00719187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.49 or 0.05721874 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

