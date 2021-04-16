NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,192.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.66 or 0.01512287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00608739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000890 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

