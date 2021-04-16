Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $1,359,587 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 7,772,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

