Nano Trading Down 3.5% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $751.34 million and $47.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00008936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.86 or 0.03963361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.09 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.96 or 0.01518171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00613740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00541815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.